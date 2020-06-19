Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Wirecard

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Wirecard on the ropes as CEO Braun resigns

Wirecard on the ropes as CEO Braun resigns

The accounting scandal at Wirecard has claimed the scalp of CEO Markus Braun, who has resigned with immediate effect.

The new of Braun's resignation caps a tumultuous couple of days for the German payment processor, which yesterday revealed a £1.9 billion black hole in its balance sheet amid reports that the Trustee to accounts held at two Asian banks had attempted “to deceive the auditor and create a wrong perception of the existence of such cash balances”.

The share price fell through the floor on the news, dropping by 66% as markets responded to the latest setback to the troubled firm, which has already delayed its annual report on three previous occasions as allegations about financial impropriety swirled.

In a video statement released this morning, Braun said: "At present it cannot be ruled out that Wirecard has become the aggrieved party in a case of fraud of considerable proportions."

Braun is being replaced by James Freis as interim CEO. Freis was due to join the firm in July to take charge of a newly created department of 'Integrity, Legal and Compliance', but was parachuted into the role yesterday following the suspension of chief operating officer Jan Marsalek.

Related Companies

Wirecard

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

Comments: (1)

Marite Ferrero
Marite Ferrero - Laumiere LTD - London 19 June, 2020, 13:00Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

I would be surprised if we don't see lawsuits and criminal investigations and indictments. I don't do straight short sells but their underlying didn't have any options available (PUTS). I wanted to get some mid-term PUTs first week of this month.

Report abuse
Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How Banks in EMEA Can Thrive Amid Economic Uncertainty, [Webinar] How Banks in EMEA Can Th[Webinar] How Banks in EMEA Can Thrive Amid Economic Uncertainty

Trending Stories

Related News
Wirecard shares crash on missing £1.9 billion in cash
/payments

Wirecard shares crash on missing £1.9 billion in cash

Wirecard delays final results statement for a third time
/payments

Wirecard delays final results statement for a third time

Wirecard calls in independent auditors

21 Oct 2019

Wirecard shares slump after fresh FT reports

15 Oct 2019

Wirecard back in the wars over accounting allegations

07 Feb 2019

Wirecard defies media storm as shareprice wobbles

04 Feb 2019

Wirecard rebutts allegations of internal fraud after share price plunge

31 Jan 2019

Trending

  1. UK&#39;s top court rules against Visa and Mastercard in interchange fee battle

  2. Wirecard shares crash on missing &#163;1.9 billion in cash

  3. Revolut launches account aggregation feature in Ireland

  4. Worldpay rolls out Open Banking Hub for account-to-account payments

  5. The WFH hub is here to stay - Westpac

Research
See all papers »
Wealth Management - Driving Transformation through a 360° Client Lens

Wealth Management - Driving Transformation through a 360° Client Lens

Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data