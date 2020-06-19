Wirecard on the ropes as CEO Braun resigns

The accounting scandal at Wirecard has claimed the scalp of CEO Markus Braun, who has resigned with immediate effect.

The new of Braun's resignation caps a tumultuous couple of days for the German payment processor, which yesterday revealed a £1.9 billion black hole in its balance sheet amid reports that the Trustee to accounts held at two Asian banks had attempted “to deceive the auditor and create a wrong perception of the existence of such cash balances”.



The share price fell through the floor on the news, dropping by 66% as markets responded to the latest setback to the troubled firm, which has already delayed its annual report on three previous occasions as allegations about financial impropriety swirled.



In a video statement released this morning, Braun said: "At present it cannot be ruled out that Wirecard has become the aggrieved party in a case of fraud of considerable proportions."



Braun is being replaced by James Freis as interim CEO. Freis was due to join the firm in July to take charge of a newly created department of 'Integrity, Legal and Compliance', but was parachuted into the role yesterday following the suspension of chief operating officer Jan Marsalek.