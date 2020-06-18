Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Wirecard

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Wirecard shares crash on missing &#163;1.9 billion in cash

Wirecard shares crash on missing £1.9 billion in cash

Shares in German payment processor Wirecard have crashed after auditors Ernst & Young reported spurious cash balances reported by a third party and insufficient evidence of EUR1.9 billion in escrow accounts held with two Asian banks.

Wirecard issued a statement saying that there were indications that the trustee to the accounts had attempted “to deceive the auditor and create a wrong perception of the existence of such cash balances”.

The share price fel through the floor on the news, dropping by 66% as markets responded to the latest setback to the troubled firm, which has already delayed its annual report on three previous occasions as allegations about financial impropriety swirled.

The Financial Times reported in October that Wirecard staff appeared to have conspired to fraudulently inflate sales and profits at subsidiaries in Dubai and Dublin and mislead EY, the group’s auditor for a decade.

Markus Braun, CEO Wirecard states: "We are in contact with the trustee present on site. Previously issued confirmations by the banks were no longer recognised by the auditor. All parties involved are endeavouring to clarify the matter as quickly as possible. It is currently unclear whether fraudulent transactions to the detriment of Wirecard AG have occurred. Wirecard AG will file a complaint against unknown persons."

Related Companies

Wirecard

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Blockchain 2020, [New Report] The Future of Blockchain 2020[New Report] The Future of Blockchain 2020

Trending Stories

Related News
Wirecard delays final results statement for a third time
/payments

Wirecard delays final results statement for a third time

Wirecard says independent audit shows no evidence of fraud
/payments

Wirecard says independent audit shows no evidence of fraud

Wirecard calls in independent auditors

21 Oct 2019

Wirecard shares slump after fresh FT reports

15 Oct 2019

SoftBank to invest EUR900m in Wirecard

24 Apr 2019

BaFin bans shortselling in Wirecard shares

18 Feb 2019

Wirecard back in the wars over accounting allegations

07 Feb 2019

Trending

  1. UK&#39;s top court rules against Visa and Mastercard in interchange fee battle

  2. Santander to hire 3000 techies this year

  3. JPMorgan Chase to debut digital receipt management

  4. Bankrupt fintech founders win seed round to help other SMEs avoid invoice management trap

  5. Starling to provide in-app integration to Slack, energy switching and health insurance

Research
See all papers »
Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

The Future of Blockchain 2020

The Future of Blockchain 2020