Wirecard shares crash on missing £1.9 billion in cash

Shares in German payment processor Wirecard have crashed after auditors Ernst & Young reported spurious cash balances reported by a third party and insufficient evidence of EUR1.9 billion in escrow accounts held with two Asian banks.

Wirecard issued a statement saying that there were indications that the trustee to the accounts had attempted “to deceive the auditor and create a wrong perception of the existence of such cash balances”.



The share price fel through the floor on the news, dropping by 66% as markets responded to the latest setback to the troubled firm, which has already delayed its annual report on three previous occasions as allegations about financial impropriety swirled.



The Financial Times reported in October that Wirecard staff appeared to have conspired to fraudulently inflate sales and profits at subsidiaries in Dubai and Dublin and mislead EY, the group’s auditor for a decade.



Markus Braun, CEO Wirecard states: "We are in contact with the trustee present on site. Previously issued confirmations by the banks were no longer recognised by the auditor. All parties involved are endeavouring to clarify the matter as quickly as possible. It is currently unclear whether fraudulent transactions to the detriment of Wirecard AG have occurred. Wirecard AG will file a complaint against unknown persons."