Wirecard chief Braun arrested

Former Wirecard chief executive Markus Braun has been arrested after turning himself in to the police on Monday evening.

Braun is being detained in Munich on suspicion of inflating the firm's balance sheet and sales through fake transactions designed to make the company appear stronger to potential investors.



The latest twist in the Wirecard saga comes after Monday's revelation that EUR1.9 billion supposedly held in escrow accounts at two Asian banks most likely does not exist.



Braun quit his post at the firm on Firday and was swiftly followed out the exit door by COO Jan Marsalek whose contract was terminated on Monday.



Wirecard's shares have tanked as mounting accounting irregularities have come to light at the former hot tech German startup, which has called in investment bank Houlihan Lokey to formulate a rescue package.