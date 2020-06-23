Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Wirecard

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Wirecard chief Braun arrested

Wirecard chief Braun arrested

Former Wirecard chief executive Markus Braun has been arrested after turning himself in to the police on Monday evening.

Braun is being detained in Munich on suspicion of inflating the firm's balance sheet and sales through fake transactions designed to make the company appear stronger to potential investors.

The latest twist in the Wirecard saga comes after Monday's revelation that EUR1.9 billion supposedly held in escrow accounts at two Asian banks most likely does not exist.

Braun quit his post at the firm on Firday and was swiftly followed out the exit door by COO Jan Marsalek whose contract was terminated on Monday.

Wirecard's shares have tanked as mounting accounting irregularities have come to light at the former hot tech German startup, which has called in investment bank Houlihan Lokey to formulate a rescue package.

Related Companies

Wirecard

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [EBAday Online Webinar] Advanced Data Analytics: A 360 degree view of payments

Comments: (1)

Marite Ferrero
Marite Ferrero - Laumiere LTD - London 23 June, 2020, 10:43Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

This was expected. A question comes to mind: Why did it take E&Y so many years to discover the made up holdings? Something like this means that we have not seen the bottom at 16 euros for WIRECARD. I saw this coming since 2010 (separate story). I didn't shortsell WIRECARD because no one knows if and when an accounting firm will play ball with their client. The stock could have gone the other way with a clean bill of health from an accounting firm.

Report abuse
Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data, [New Impact Study] A[New Impact Study] A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

Trending Stories

Related News
Wirecard: Missing EUR1.9 billion likely "does not exist"
/payments

Wirecard: Missing EUR1.9 billion likely "does not exist"

Wirecard on the ropes as CEO Braun resigns
/people

Wirecard on the ropes as CEO Braun resigns

Wirecard shares crash on missing £1.9 billion in cash

18 Jun

Wirecard delays final results statement for a third time

26 May

Wirecard calls in independent auditors

21 Oct 2019

Wirecard shares slump after fresh FT reports

15 Oct 2019

Trending

  1. UK&#39;s top court rules against Visa and Mastercard in interchange fee battle

  2. The WFH hub is here to stay - Westpac

  3. Wirecard shares crash on missing &#163;1.9 billion in cash

  4. Revolut launches account aggregation feature in Ireland

  5. Worldpay rolls out Open Banking Hub for account-to-account payments

Research
See all papers »
Wealth Management - Driving Transformation through a 360° Client Lens

Wealth Management - Driving Transformation through a 360° Client Lens

Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data