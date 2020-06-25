Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Wirecard AG files for insolvency

Wirecard AG files for insolvency

Wirecard is filling for insolvency, days after revealing a gaping €1.9 billion hole in its accounts.

The German arm of the firm has opened proceedings at a district court in Munich, citing "impending insolvency and over-indebtedness".

It is currently evaluating whether insolvency applications have to be filed for subsidiaries of the wider Wirecard Group.

It is the latest twist of the knife for the rapidly unravelling German payment processor, which saw its CEO Markus Braun placed under arrest in Munich on Monday on suspicion of inflating the firm's balance sheet and sales through fake transactions.

Braun, who denies the allegations, has since been released on EUR5 million bail terms.

Wirecard's shares have tanked as mounting accounting irregularities have come to light at the former hot tech German startup, which on Friday called in investment bank Houlihan Lokey to evaluate its options.

The firm currently owes a consortium of banks €2bn, and has a further €1.4bn of debt outstanding.

Trading in Wirecard's shares was suspended just prior to the announcement.

