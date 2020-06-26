Customer funds frozen at Wirecard UK after FCA steps in

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority has ordered Wirecard UK to cease all regulated activity after the parent company filed for insolvency in Germany.

Wirecard Card Solutions Limited (FRN 900051) is authorised and supervised by the FCA to issue e-money and provide payment services including, issuing e-money onto prepaid cards.



With the German parent entering insolvency proceedings following a multi-year fraud that resulted in a €1.9 billion hole in its balance sheet, the FCA has imposed restrictions on Wirecard UK to cease all regulated activity and freeze all assets and funds.



"Our primary objective is to protect the interests and money of consumers who use Wirecard," states the regulator. "Following last week’s news of €1.9 billion missing from the accounts of the German company, Wirecard, we immediately placed requirements on the firm’s UK business so that it should not pay out or reduce any money it holds for its customers except on their instructions. On 26 June, we took additional measures to require the firm to cease all regulated activities in order to further protect customer money. This now means customers money cannot be accessed."



The action will be a major headache for UK fintech firms which rely on Wirecard services for operational support. These include the likes of Revolut, Pockit, Soldo, Anna Money and Curve.



The FCA says that firm who outsource some operational functions to Wirecard should contact their relevant Supervision contact to discuss the contingency plans they have in place.

