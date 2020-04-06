Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bank for International Settlements (BIS)

Lead Channel

Covid-19

Channels

Cryptocurrency Retail banking Financial inclusion Payments

Keywords

Eftpos Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Covid-19, cash, and the future of payments

Covid-19, cash, and the future of payments

Despite public concern that Covid-19 is being transmitted by cash, scientific evidence suggests the risk is low compared with other frequently touched objects, including PIN pads, says a bulletin from the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).

Early on in the coronavirus crisis, reports emerged that the World Health Organisation was advising consumers to avoid handling bank notes and instead switch to contactless payments.

The WHO later said that it was not offering any formal warnings on the issue but there has still been a flurry of moves to discourage cash usage, with countries raising their contactless payments limits and some providers - such as Kenya's M-Pesa - slashing transaction fees.

In the UK, cash usage halved in just a few days, although this was partly due to the Government's imposition of a nationwide lock-down on freedom of movement.

Now, some fear that concerns over cash's safety could prove problematic. BIS says that the scientific evidence shows that the risk of Covid-19 transmission via cash is low compared to, for example, PIN pads.

To bolster trust in cash, central banks are actively communicating, urging continued acceptance of cash and, in some instances, sterilising or quarantining banknotes. In Germany, the Bundesbank is advising people that the risk of transmission through notes is minimal and the Bank of Canada is asking retailers to not go cash-free.

The South African Reserve Bank had to warn the public that it is not withdrawing banknotes and coin because of Covid-19, as criminals carrying fake IDs went house-to-house to collect 'infected' notes.

Irrespective of whether concerns about cash are justified or not, BIS says the crisis could change payment behaviour. This could negatively impact the unbanked and older people and require central banks to defend cash.

However, the pandemic could also help spur the development of central bank digital currencies, says BIS, with Covid-19 "highlighting the value of having access to diverse means of payments, and the need for any means of payments to be resilient against a broad range of threats."

Read the BIS bulletin:

» Download the document now 1 mb (Chrome HTML Document)

Related Companies

Bank for International Settlements (BIS)

Lead Channel

Covid-19

Channels

Cryptocurrency Retail banking Financial inclusion Payments

Keywords

Eftpos Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Report] Optimizing the Digital Account Opening Customer Experience

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How to Remain Customer-Centric Amid Credit Saturation - Register Now!, [Webinar] How to Re[Webinar] How to Remain Customer-Centric Amid Credit Saturation - Register Now!

Trending Stories

Related News
Sharp rise in phishing attacks as scammers prey on Coronavirus fears
/security

Sharp rise in phishing attacks as scammers prey on Coronavirus fears

Cash usage in Britain drops by half
/payments

Cash usage in Britain drops by half

Russian banks act to decontaminate cash

24 Mar

FairFX suspends cash service operations

24 Mar

UK contactless limits raised to £45

24 Mar

Costa Coffee goes cashless as Coronavirus disrupts business model

19 Mar

South African central bank hits out at banknote recall scammers

18 Mar

Featured Job
All Jobs »
/london, uk

Business Development Manager, OTC Derivatives Technology (London, UK)

to/into six-figures base, double ote

16 Mar

Find your next role:

Trending

  1. Microsoft partners Plaid to turn Excel into a fintech app

  2. SWIFT’s major announcement slips under the radar

  3. Monzo and Starling furlough some employees

  4. Lloyds Banking Group opens dedicated call line for vulnerable customers and NHS staff

  5. Payments revenue to enter negative territory

Research
See all papers »
Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change

The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change