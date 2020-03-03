Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
WHO urges switch to contactless to slow virus transmission

The World Health Organisation is advising consumers to avoid handling bank notes and instead switch to contactless payments to deter the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The WHO's advice comes after China and Korea began isolating and disinfecting used bank notes, which are known carriers of viruses and bacteria.

A 2017 study of used bank notes in New York found 397 distinct bacterial species crawling across the bills.

A World Health Organisation spokesperson told The Telegraph: 'We know that money changes hands frequently and can pick up all sorts of bacteria and viruses.

'We would advise people to wash their hands after handling banknotes, and avoid touching their face.

'When possible it would also be advisable to use contactless payments to reduce the risk of transmission.'

Comments: (5)

Neil Galbally
Neil Galbally - Virgin Money - Glasgow 03 March, 2020, 10:16

Worrying advice if you're a teller, front of house in a banking retail outlet!!

A Finextra member
A Finextra member 03 March, 2020, 14:53

Brett King wrote an article here years ago about Ebola and cashless and was criticized. Now WHO made the same suggestion, like to see the naysayers of Mr. King original comment speak on this. 

Russell Bell
Russell Bell - Fastbase Ltd - Wellington 04 March, 2020, 01:47

The coronavirus crisis is hastening the race to zero interest rates and beyond.  You can't have negative interest rates without banning cash, everyone has known this for years.  The PR war on cash marches on.  On a different subject, why is the media painting coronavirus as the sole cause of present financial carnage ?  p.s. I don't know what Mr King or his critics said.

Wenceslao Fernandez Jr
Wenceslao Fernandez Jr - NA - Miami 04 March, 2020, 12:33

Music to the likes of Visa's ears

A Finextra member
A Finextra member 04 March, 2020, 13:29

Russell,

https://www.finextra.com/blogposting/10088/why-ebola-might-kill-cash

