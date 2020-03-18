Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Related Companies

South African Reserve Bank

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Covid-19
South African central bank hits out at banknote recall scammers

South African central bank hits out at banknote recall scammers

The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) has warned the public that it is not withdrawing banknotes and coin because of Covid-19, as criminals carrying fake IDs go house-to-house to collect 'infected' notes.

The scammers are visiting people's homes claiming that the central bank is “recalling” contaminated money from the public. The criminals carry fake Sarb identification and provide false receipts in lieu of the banknotes “collected” which they purport can be collected from any of the banks.

The Sarb says: "If members of the public are approached by individuals purporting to be Sarb employees or representatives, to hand in their cash, they should refuse and contact local police."

In its statement, the central bank seems to undermine warnings from the World Health Organisation of the risk of infection from banknotes: "There currently is no evidence that the Covid-19 virus is transmitted through the use of banknotes and coin."

