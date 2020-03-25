Cash usage in Britain drops by half

Cash usage in Britain has halved in just a few days following the Government's imposition of a nationwide lock-down on freedom of movement.

The dramatic decline in the use of cash comes as shops across the UK shut down and people move to contactless payments to avoid Covid-19 contamination from banknotes.



The figures, supplied by UK ATM network Link, may harbour a fundamental change is users' cash habits as the country's banks commit to raising the PIN-free contactless limit from £30 to £45.



Link says that a fundamental review and potential restructuring of the country’s ATM network and its business model may be necessary.



Link itself has moved into remote working business continuity mode and is working with member banks, regulators, industry bodies and other stakeholders to ensure consumers can still access their cash during the ongoing crisis.



John Howells, Link CEO comments: “These are difficult and challenging times, but I would like to reassure everyone that Link remains as committed as ever to ensuring people can continue to access their cash. I and the whole Link board would also like to thank our Members and the many, many people who are working hard behind the scenes to keep the ATM network going”.