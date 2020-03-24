Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
UK contactless limits raised to &#163;45

UK contactless limits raised to £45

The UK has joined other countries around the world in lifting the ceiling for contactless card payments, enabling customers to make more payments without touching card terminals or handling cash.

The spending limit for contactless card payments will be increased from £30 to £45, with a national roll-out beginning from 1 April 2020, UK Finance has announced.

The changes were already under consideration, says the industry body, but the process has been expedited in response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Barclaycard, which sees nearly half of the nation’s credit and debit card transactions, says deployment will be prioritised for retailers in key sectors, including grocery & supermarket stores, bakeries, pharmacies and petrol service stations.

Rob Cameron, CEO of Barclaycard Payments says: “By supporting the ability of customers to spend up to £45 via contactless, we are playing a part in helping UK consumers to pay safely and securely in these challenging times."

Other countries to have adopted similar tactics include the Netherlands, Norway, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Poland and Turkey.

