Russian banks act to decontaminate cash

Russian authorities have moved to limit the number of banknotes in circulation and push consumers into using digital payments in an effort to control the spread of Covid-19.

The Russian central bank already keeps banknotes for up to 14 days before distributing them and is now asking other banks to do the same, Vladimir Demidenko, deputy head of its cash circulation department told Reuters.

Retail banks have also been asked to limit the refilling of ATMs that recycle notes and to disinfect terminals regularly.

The central bank also asked bank staff to use protective masks and disposable gloves when accepting cash from customers.

Russia has so far reported 438 cases of the coronavirus and two deaths.

