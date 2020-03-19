Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Covid-19
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Costa Coffee goes cashless as Coronavirus disrupts business model

Costa Coffee goes cashless as Coronavirus disrupts business model

Costa Coffee has become the latest retail chain to refuse to accept cash payments across its 2500 outlets in the UK.

The coffee house is making big changes to its instore environment in response to the spread of the coronavirus as it moves to a cash-free, take-away only mode across the counter.

Chief among the measures being adopted is a move to card-only payments for fear of spreading the virus through contaminated note handling. Other initiative include the removal of all seating areas to support government guidance on social distancing. Newspapers are also being removed "as we cannot clean them in between each customer handing them".

"At Costa Coffee our number one priority is the safety and wellbeing of our team members and customers," the firm states. "we are committed to providing you with a clean and safe environment. The safety of our customers and our store teams is our number one priority, no more so than when operating in unprecedented times."

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Covid-19
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change, [New Paper] The Ir[New Paper] The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change

Trending Stories

Related News
Humber Bridge goes contactless during virus outbreak
/payments

Humber Bridge goes contactless during virus outbreak

South African central bank hits out at banknote recall scammers
/payments

South African central bank hits out at banknote recall scammers

Covid-19: M-Pesa waives fees to discourage cash usage

18 Mar

Citing coronavirus, AIB suspends planned contactless fee

13 Mar

Alipay cites coronavirus as it looks beyond payments to era of 'digital lifestyle'

10 Mar

WHO urges switch to contactless to slow virus transmission

03 Mar

Featured Job
All Jobs »
/london, uk

Product Manager, Payments & Financial Crime Solutions (London, Global Coverage)

to/into six-figure base, double ote

16 Mar

Find your next role:

Trending

  1. The impact of Covid-19 on the economy, banks and fintechs

  2. Swift delays ISO 20022 cross-border payments migration

  3. RBC rolls out digital ID verification for account opening

  4. Travelex owner on verge of collapse

  5. FS industry transitioning to banking-as-a-platform model - Barclays research

Research
See all papers »
The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change

The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions