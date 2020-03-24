FairFX suspends cash service operations

Currency exchange outfit FairFX has suspended all of its cash services and closed its three London retail locations due to the ongoing Coronavirus crisis.

Effective today, a FairFX notice to customers states: "We’ve closed all three of our London retail locations for the foreseeable future, and you can no longer order cash through the website, as we’ve also suspended our London and nationwide postal delivery services."



The company says the shut down was made to protect staff and customers.



Last orders scheduled for delivery today will still arrive as arranged.



"For any cash orders due to order at a later date, we’ll be in touch soon to discuss next steps," states the firm. "We’re really sorry for any inconvenience this may cause, but we appreciate your understanding in what are unprecedented times."





