Poppy Appeal goes contactless

In an effort to counter the decline in hard cash in consumer wallets, the Royal British Legion is to roll out 200 mobile terminals for people to make a donation to this year's Poppy Appeal with their contactless card.

Recent research from Consumer Intelligence found nearly two out of five adults admitting they give less to street collectors for charitable appeals as they do not carry as much cash.



The Royal British Legion terminals, developed in partnership with card payment services provider Cardnet, will have three pre-set levels of £2, £3 and £5 enabling donors to make a donation for the traditional poppy or for a lapel pin.



Simon O’Leary, assistant director, community and mass events, The Royal British Legion says: “It’s vitally important that we continue to adapt to changing consumer behaviour and make it as easy as we can for the public to donate for a poppy.”



During the Poppy Appeal 2016, 45 million poppies were distributed raising around £47.6 million for the Legion’s work with serving personnel, veterans and their families. This year’s appeal launches on 26 October 2017.



Recent research from Barclaycard found charitable donations high on the list of consumer contactless wishlists. Other applications that Brits want to see go contactless next include ice cream vans, post office boxes, public toilets and summer fetes.

