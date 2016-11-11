NatWest places contactless Poppy collection boxes in branches

NatWest is placing contactless charity collection tins in 13 of its branches in support of the Royal British Legion's Remembrance Day Poppy Appeal.

The trial uses a tin which has been developed by Worldpay and doubles up as a contactless terminal so users can donate £2 per tap. Mobile phone users can donate using Thyngs styckers which instantly direct them to a dedicated donation page.



The move will allow The Royal British Legion to collect gift aid, making sure they get the most from each donation.



Jane Howard, head of personal banking for NatWest says that if the trial is successful the technology could be rolled out across the country for next year’s Poppy Appeal and made available to other charities.



She adds: "We always try to do our bit for the Royal British Legion by raising money in our branches and so we jumped at the chance to help our customers donate in an easier, safer and more convenient way.”