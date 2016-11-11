 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Find out more
» View all news Next story »

NatWest places contactless Poppy collection boxes in branches

11 November 2016  |  5079 views  |  0 Natwest contactless charity box

NatWest is placing contactless charity collection tins in 13 of its branches in support of the Royal British Legion's Remembrance Day Poppy Appeal.

The trial uses a tin which has been developed by Worldpay and doubles up as a contactless terminal so users can donate £2 per tap. Mobile phone users can donate using Thyngs styckers which instantly direct them to a dedicated donation page.

The move will allow The Royal British Legion to collect gift aid, making sure they get the most from each donation.

Jane Howard, head of personal banking for NatWest says that if the trial is successful the technology could be rolled out across the country for next year’s Poppy Appeal and made available to other charities.

She adds: "We always try to do our bit for the Royal British Legion by raising money in our branches and so we jumped at the chance to help our customers donate in an easier, safer and more convenient way.”
ChannelsCARDSRETAIL BANKINGMOBILE & ONLINEPAYMENTS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

PayPal adds charity donation button to app

PayPal adds charity donation button to app

28 June 2016  |  5702 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 9 linkedin
Pat and Tap dogs become contactless fundraisers

Pat and Tap dogs become contactless fundraisers

20 May 2016  |  9213 views  |  0 comments | 20 tweets | 14 linkedin
Charity rolls out contactless donation boxes

Charity rolls out contactless donation boxes

10 May 2016  |  9353 views  |  3 comments | 17 tweets | 12 linkedin
ANZ acquires digital charity outfit Shout for Good

ANZ acquires digital charity outfit Shout for Good

13 April 2015  |  6443 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 7 linkedin
Cash still dominates charitable giving

Cash still dominates charitable giving

23 March 2015  |  5357 views  |  0 comments | 13 tweets | 5 linkedin
CaixaBank enables charity micro-donations linked to customer card transactions

CaixaBank enables charity micro-donations linked to customer card transactions

13 January 2014  |  5274 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 6 linkedin
Children in Need adds Pingit donation option

Children in Need adds Pingit donation option

15 November 2013  |  4807 views  |  0 comments | 2 tweets | 4 linkedin
Salvation Army rings the bells for Square donations

Salvation Army rings the bells for Square donations

16 November 2011  |  6176 views  |  0 comments
More news »

Related company news

NatWest - all news
WorldPay - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10146 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8735 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8306 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8184 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6601 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter