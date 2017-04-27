Login | Sign up |Help
27 April 2017
Pennies partners Ingenico to bring digital charity boxes to the checkout

3 hours ago

Digital charity box Pennies has teamed up with POS terminal maker Ingenico to make it easier for Brits to give money to good causes at the checkout.

Pennies’ lets people add some virtual small change to their card payments at participating retailers. The micro-donations are anonymous and go to a charity picked by the merchant.

So far, Ingenico Pennies-enabled payment devices are activated in over 3000 terminals in the UK across merchants including David Lloyd Leisure and Topps Tiles.

Topps Tiles introduced Pennies into its Ingenico payment terminals in 2015 and, with donations averaging 34p, has so far raised over £96,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Pennies says that its survey shows that while 70% of Brits prefer to give to charity in small amounts on an ad-hoc basis, over a third now frequently leave the house with no cash.

Alison Hutchinson, CEO, Pennies, says: "We look forward to unlocking more merchants through our partnership expansion with Ingenico to keep giving small change a big purpose."

Separately, Barclaycard has partnered with mobile app outfit Donate the Change to introduce charitable giving across a range of wearable accessories, from wristbands to bracelets and keyrings.
