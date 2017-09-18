Login | Sign up |Help
03 October 2017
Find out more
» View all news Next story »

ING hails tap-and-pay charity donation boxes

18 September 2017  |  6680 views  |  1 ing contactless charity

Dutch bank ING says that a contactless charity donation box trial has proved a big hit, resulting in the value of average donations more than doubling that seen with old fashioned cash collection tins.

The three month pilot saw ING team up with 19 charities on the box, which has a touch screen where people can choose the organisation they wish to donate to, before picking one of a range of options for the amount to give and finally tapping their contactless device.

ING says that the system - co-developed with Whydonate in ING’s innovation lab ICEC - not only made donating quicker but helped boost the average contribution more than double, from EUR1.50 to EUR3.20.



ING says the idea was borne out of the realisation that fewer consumers today have cash on hand, citing recent studies by its inhouse Economics Bureau which show that 52% of consumers don’t usually keep physical notes in their house.

While the box has to be toughened up to make it capable of handling a fall, Whydonate says that the successful pilot is spurring plans to invest in 1000 of the devices, eventually bringing the technology to the rest of Europe.

ChannelsCARDSMOBILE & ONLINEPAYMENTSRETAIL BANKING
KeywordsEFTPOS

Comments: (1)

Hitesh Thakkar
Hitesh Thakkar - FIS Payments Software and Services India - India | 18 September, 2017, 10:05

Good to see bank leveraging new cost effective and interactive technology for charity donation box. It is started in Jan 2017 with plain TAP and Pay terminal transformed into Android based table top POS terminal with touch interface.

Charity raising is also transforming in digital world slowly.

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Pennies partners Ingenico to bring digital charity boxes to the checkout

Pennies partners Ingenico to bring digital charity boxes to the checkout

27 April 2017  |  8858 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin
ING to roll out tap-and-pay charity donation boxes

ING to roll out tap-and-pay charity donation boxes

09 January 2017  |  7475 views  |  0 comments | 27 tweets | 12 linkedin
Pat and Tap dogs become contactless fundraisers

Pat and Tap dogs become contactless fundraisers

20 May 2016  |  10016 views  |  0 comments | 20 tweets | 14 linkedin
Charity rolls out contactless donation boxes

Charity rolls out contactless donation boxes

10 May 2016  |  10343 views  |  3 comments | 17 tweets | 12 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

ING - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Register nowvisit www.capgemini.comvisit www.sibos.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
HSBC moves into open bankingHSBC moves into open banking
27253 views 12 comments | 57 tweets | 112 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyBanking on machine learning
11413 views 1 | 15 tweets | 4 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyIBM: International Blockchain Model of the...
10610 views 1 | 24 tweets | 22 linkedin
New UK payment system operator names Paul Horlock chief execNew UK payment system operator names Paul...
8796 views comments | 13 tweets | 12 linkedin
PSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and social media platforms with bank detailsPSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and soci...
7859 views 10 comments | 32 tweets | 53 linkedin

Featured job

Product Manager, Banking & Corporate Payments (North America)

Competitive
New York, NY - USA (some flexibility on location)

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter