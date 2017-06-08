 
Login | Sign up |Help
08 June 2017
Visit www.capgemini.com/worldreports
» View all news Next story »

Only banks that become 'digital houses' will survive forthcoming disruption - BBVA chief

13 hours ago  |  3548 views  |  0 Gonzalez moneyconf

BBVA chairman Francisco González says that banks need to shed their past and image as 'incumbents' and transform into new digital technology companies if they are to prosper in a banking environment dominated by technologically astute competitors.

Speaking at the MoneyConf in Madrid, González said that transforming the bank “is not just a matter of platforms. The big challenge is changing an incumbent into a new digital company".

He says that BBVA began its transformation journey in 2007 and has had the luxury of a head-start in adapting processes, corporate culture, management structure, and customer innovation to meet the forthcoming challenges.

“We started this long digital journey with bankers, and over time we had to bring in the digital talent and now we have a new 'hybrid' class of professionals in the house, which is a blend of the best of banking with the digital world," he says. "We realised that we alone were not able to go on in our digital journey, so we dedicated a lot of time and management efforts to understand the digital world and fintech in particular.”

An active participant in the innovation ecosystem, BBVA runs a global fintech competition, a VC fund for investing in startups and has taken strategic stakes in a host of new digitally-driven fintech companies and app-based banking startups. More recently BBVA also launched its API Market, which enables data sharing and collaboration with third party companies.

BBVA’s executive chairman stresses that, when venturing into the fintech sector, operations cannot be assessed in economic terms alone; it is essential to learn and allow companies to apply their business model and see how they meet their goals.

Speaking about the outlook for the financial system, González believes that a new league of competitors is emerging, comprised of those few banks that become digital houses, in addition to some technology giants and probably some startups. He warned that many banks will disappear “because they will no longer have the time or the money to become digital players” and we will be in a world with narrower margins of profitability.
ChannelsSTART UPSWHOLESALE BANKINGRETAIL BANKINGMOBILE & ONLINE

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

BBVA launches Open API marketplace

BBVA launches Open API marketplace

24 May 2017  |  17371 views  |  1 comments | 57 tweets | 84 linkedin
BBVA brings info and payments to social and messaging networks

BBVA brings info and payments to social and messaging networks

19 May 2017  |  7459 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 18 linkedin
BBVA steps up fintech acquisition strategy with purchase of Openpay

BBVA steps up fintech acquisition strategy with purchase of Openpay

25 April 2017  |  10515 views  |  1 comments | 22 tweets | 18 linkedin
BBVA runs live funds transfers over Ripple

BBVA runs live funds transfers over Ripple

21 April 2017  |  16314 views  |  0 comments | 35 tweets | 20 linkedin
BBVA creates global head of data role

BBVA creates global head of data role

29 March 2017  |  5724 views  |  0 comments | 15 tweets | 16 linkedin
UN taps BBVA API card data for climate change project

UN taps BBVA API card data for climate change project

22 March 2017  |  5154 views  |  0 comments | 13 tweets | 4 linkedin
BBVA opens fintech Olympics

BBVA opens fintech Olympics

15 March 2017  |  9566 views  |  0 comments | 22 tweets | 7 linkedin
BBVA seeks new model for low interest rate banking

BBVA seeks new model for low interest rate banking

14 February 2017  |  6036 views  |  2 comments | 16 tweets | 14 linkedin
BBVA Compass takes $60m write-down on Simple

BBVA Compass takes $60m write-down on Simple

03 February 2017  |  12248 views  |  0 comments | 24 tweets | 18 linkedin
BBVA board alights in San Francisco

BBVA board alights in San Francisco

02 December 2016  |  5610 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 2 linkedin
BBVA rolls out mobile onboarding; signs Salesforce deal

BBVA rolls out mobile onboarding; signs Salesforce deal

04 November 2016  |  9321 views  |  0 comments | 15 tweets | 29 linkedin
BBVA travels deeper into the cloud

BBVA travels deeper into the cloud

21 October 2016  |  9521 views  |  0 comments | 13 tweets | 16 linkedin
BBVA creates user-experience centre in Dallas

BBVA creates user-experience centre in Dallas

28 September 2016  |  6394 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 12 linkedin
BBVA says EU bonus cap hampers tech talent acquisition

BBVA says EU bonus cap hampers tech talent acquisition

23 August 2016  |  6792 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 9 linkedin
Propel invests in bitcoin-based browser platform Brave Software

Propel invests in bitcoin-based browser platform Brave Software

02 August 2016  |  5657 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 3 linkedin
BBVA in management reshuffle for digital banking push

BBVA in management reshuffle for digital banking push

28 July 2016  |  10649 views  |  0 comments | 15 tweets | 13 linkedin
BBVA explains scrum culture initiative

BBVA explains scrum culture initiative

01 July 2016  |  13977 views  |  0 comments | 18 tweets | 30 linkedin
BBVA bets on the cloud for digital transformation

BBVA bets on the cloud for digital transformation

25 May 2016  |  7694 views  |  0 comments | 14 tweets | 16 linkedin
BBVA acquires hot Finnish startup Holvi

BBVA acquires hot Finnish startup Holvi

07 March 2016  |  15672 views  |  0 comments | 32 tweets | 31 linkedin
BBVA increases newly independent fintech venture fund to $250m

BBVA increases newly independent fintech venture fund to $250m

11 February 2016  |  12410 views  |  1 comments | 19 tweets | 13 linkedin
Digital transformation driving earnings at BBVA

Digital transformation driving earnings at BBVA

03 February 2016  |  17480 views  |  0 comments | 50 tweets | 46 linkedin
BBVA gets agile as scrum teams tear up the bank IT rule book

BBVA gets agile as scrum teams tear up the bank IT rule book

21 January 2016  |  14375 views  |  0 comments | 33 tweets | 38 linkedin
BBVA hires Barclays digital chief Derek White

BBVA hires Barclays digital chief Derek White

11 January 2016  |  13195 views  |  0 comments | 26 tweets | 16 linkedin
BBVA buys 29.5% stake in Atom for &#163;45 million

BBVA buys 29.5% stake in Atom for £45 million

24 November 2015  |  13251 views  |  1 comments | 34 tweets | 42 linkedin
BBVA launches Wallet app in Turkey as downloads pass the one million mark

BBVA launches Wallet app in Turkey as downloads pass the one million mark

12 November 2015  |  9376 views  |  1 comments | 23 tweets | 13 linkedin
Banks need to develop new core competencies to survive - BBVA COO

Banks need to develop new core competencies to survive - BBVA COO

23 October 2015  |  10424 views  |  0 comments | 27 tweets | 18 linkedin
BBVA restructures to achieve 'digital transformation'

BBVA restructures to achieve 'digital transformation'

05 May 2015  |  13897 views  |  1 comments | 35 tweets | 24 linkedin
BBVA buys UX firm Spring Studio

BBVA buys UX firm Spring Studio

16 April 2015  |  14767 views  |  0 comments | 39 tweets | 17 linkedin
BBVA: &quot;We are building the best digital bank of the 21st Century&quot;

BBVA: "We are building the best digital bank of the 21st Century"

16 March 2015  |  17717 views  |  2 comments | 24 tweets | 28 linkedin
In the future, BBVA will be a software company - Francisco Gonzalez

In the future, BBVA will be a software company - Francisco Gonzalez

05 March 2015  |  38956 views  |  7 comments | 74 tweets | 64 linkedin
Half of the world's banks set to fall by the digital wayside - BBVA

Half of the world's banks set to fall by the digital wayside - BBVA

04 February 2015  |  43281 views  |  5 comments | 121 tweets | 92 linkedin
BBVA acquires big data startup Madiva

BBVA acquires big data startup Madiva

10 December 2014  |  14322 views  |  1 comments | 25 tweets | 9 linkedin
BBVA Ventures invests in supply chain finance firm Taulia

BBVA Ventures invests in supply chain finance firm Taulia

26 September 2014  |  6899 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 3 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

BBVA - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit www.capgemini.com/worldreportsvisit www.feedback.infosurv.comvisit www.wavestone-advisors.co.uk

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Fifteen startups selected for EBAday Fintech PavillionFifteen startups selected for EBAday Finte...
12681 views comments | 8 tweets | 8 linkedin
Apple moves into P2P payments spaceApple moves into P2P payments space
10024 views comments | 41 tweets | 65 linkedin
Atom Bank postpones launch of current accounts as new rules cloud the outlookAtom Bank postpones launch of current acco...
7952 views comments | 21 tweets | 17 linkedin
OCBC Bank rolls out HR app and chatbot for employeesOCBC Bank rolls out HR app and chatbot for...
7876 views comments | 11 tweets | 13 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyBlockchain technology by 2018: a breakthro...
7267 views 1 | 3 tweets | 7 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter