BBVA seeks new model for low interest rate banking

BBVA is offering a €10,000 cash incentive to participants in a contest to discover a new model for banking in a low interest rate environment.

The low-interest rate challenge is being set as part of BBVA’s long-standing Open Innovation initiatives, which aims to actively seek out and support fresh thinking for innovative new banking services.



Open to anyone with a ground-breaking idea, BBVA is looking to hear from people who believe they can deliver on the challenge's premise - with the focus on providing a mutually beneficial banking model for both customers and the bank alike.



The winner will scoop up a €10,000 prize, along with the opportunity to work with the bank’s senior executives on developing their idea. The top 10 ideas will be selected as finalists, and their originators will be invited to Madrid to discuss and defend them in front of a jury consisting of BBVA’s top management.