11 April 2017
BBVA rolls out mobile onboarding; signs Salesforce deal

04 November 2016

BBVA has rolled out a new mobile onboarding service that enables customers to open an account with just a photo ID and a selfie.

At the outset, the new remote registration service asks users to scan a photo ID and provide a selfie. The bank has implemented face recognition technology at the back end to ensure that both images coincide, before switching over to a BBVA rep to verify the customer's ID through a video call. The entire process takes just minutes to complete.

BBVA follows in the footsteps of Self Bank, the Spanish online banking subsidiary of French financial group Boursorama, which is using a combination of video-conferencing, biometrics and electronic signatures, to cut registration times for new customers joining the bank.

Both are taking advantage of recently-enacted legislation which removes the need for customers to be physically present to open an account.

Separately, BBVA has signed an MoU with Salesforce to use its cloud computing services to strengthen its customer relationship management strategy. The agreement, one of a series signed by the Spanish bank with key technology partners such as Cisco and Amazon Web Services, has been enacted to help the bank grow its proportion of product sales through digital channels.
