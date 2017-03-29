BBVA creates global head of data role

BBVA has installed veteran David Puente as global head of data, a new position at the "highest level" of the Spanish banking group.

BBVA has long touted itself as a digital leader, promising to tap things such as big data to achieve the aim of chairman Francisco González to become a software company.



The firm already has a data and analytics centre but is now shaking up its structure to "promote the strategic use of data in all the areas and businesses of the group" as it seeks to deliver more personalised services to customers, enabling them to make better financial decisions.



Puente, who has been with BBVA since 2004, will report directly to CEO Carlos Torres Vila and be responsible for defining and implementing a global data strategy.



He is also being asked to strengthen the data governance model, build the needed capabilities with the different business areas that develop products and solutions based on data, and install and spread a data culture.



Says Torres Vila: "Maximizing the potential of data is essential to create opportunities for our clients and customers and this new organization will allow us to accelerate our plans."