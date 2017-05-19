Login | Sign up |Help
19 May 2017
Visit www.capgemini.com/worldreports
» View all news Next story »

BBVA brings info and payments to social and messaging networks

2 hours ago  |  735 views  |  0 Hipster teens with phone

BBVA is embedding more deeply with social and messaging networks through a new bot that lets Spanish customers access financial information via Facebook and Telegram, and a tool for making payments from Whatsapp.

With some 86% of Spanish internet users accessing Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, Twitter or Instagram at least once a day, BBVA says it wants to make it easier for customers to carry out everyday transactions without having to leave their social networks.

In a Spanish first, the new chatbot allows customers to view financial information such as their available account balance summaries, their IBANs, or the remaining credit on their cards from within Telegram or Facebook Messenger.

For Messenger, customers need only find the @bbva­­_espana link or go directly to BBVA Spain, while in order to obtain access via Telegram, they can seek out the @bbva­­_esp­_bot contact.

Meanwhile, the new Cashup tool lets customers registered to the Bizum payment service send money to any contact instantly without having to leave their chat, no matter whether they are within Whatsapp, Telegram, Hangouts, Messenger, or another messaging app.
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGMOBILE & ONLINEPAYMENTS
KeywordsSOCIAL MEDIA

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

What does the future of banking look like?

What does the future of banking look like?

02 May 2017  |  14951 views  |  7 comments | 40 tweets | 38 linkedin
BBVA steps up fintech acquisition strategy with purchase of Openpay

BBVA steps up fintech acquisition strategy with purchase of Openpay

25 April 2017  |  9803 views  |  1 comments | 20 tweets | 18 linkedin
BBVA runs live funds transfers over Ripple

BBVA runs live funds transfers over Ripple

21 April 2017  |  15481 views  |  0 comments | 35 tweets | 20 linkedin
Western Union and MoneyGram unveil Facebook Messenger bots; Mastercard and Amex pile in

Western Union and MoneyGram unveil Facebook Messenger bots; Mastercard and Amex pile in

19 April 2017  |  10941 views  |  0 comments | 19 tweets | 21 linkedin
Facebook Messenger AI assistant offers payments suggestions

Facebook Messenger AI assistant offers payments suggestions

10 April 2017  |  12175 views  |  1 comments | 19 tweets | 20 linkedin
WhatsApp makes P2P payments play in India

WhatsApp makes P2P payments play in India

04 April 2017  |  7922 views  |  0 comments | 15 tweets | 21 linkedin
ING drives payments via social media channels

ING drives payments via social media channels

12 September 2016  |  9798 views  |  0 comments | 17 tweets | 25 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

BBVA - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit dh.comvisit www.response.ncr.comvisit vasco.com/news/PSD2-compliant-solutions

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
hands typing furiouslyEnterprise Ethereum Alliance: a blockchain...
9774 views 0 | 7 tweets | 8 linkedin
EBAday 2017: Towards full payments digitalisationEBAday 2017: Towards full payments digital...
8593 views comments | 5 tweets | 4 linkedin
Monzo puts API development on the back burnerMonzo puts API development on the back bur...
7728 views comments | 20 tweets | 14 linkedin
Rabobank enters digital identity marketRabobank enters digital identity market
7630 views comments | 18 tweets | 21 linkedin
'Alexa, open Amex''Alexa, open Amex'
7295 views comments | 18 tweets | 25 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter