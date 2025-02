Joining the FinextraTV studio, Barb Morgan, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Temenos discussed how a customer focus is shaping banking innovation. From adoption of cloud and SaaS, modular core banking modernization and the role of AI. How she believes that AI is actually no longer a buzz word, but an accepted part of the modern workplace. Along with the use case for real-time data, Morgan discusses the differences between GenAI and Agentic AI.