Joining the FinextraTV Virtual Studio, Phil Cox, COO, Russell Investments and Roshan Shetty, BFSI & Public Sector Head - Americas, Tech Mahindra discuss the decision fatigue within asset management currently and how AI helps alleviate that. Splitting the task abilities that can be improved into analysis, portfolio construction, risk management and trading strategies, Shetty and Cox debate the ease if AI adoption into existing processes and how information-based tools have risen to the top.