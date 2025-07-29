View From

AI & Wealth: How to Build Trust Through Impact & Personalisation

  0 526 Be the first to comment

Sponsored

This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

Whilst at Money 20/20 in Amsterdam, Bahadir Yilmaz, Chief Analytics Officer, ING joined FinextraTV to provide some data insights in relation to growing AI conversations. Describing the challenge of taking data from its origins into actionable, presentable insights for clients, Yilmaz explains how a succesful, easy process will help to increase client's comfort with sharing larger, useful portions of data. Yilmaz, while speaking to AI use cases, says that clients are not interested in what happens behind-the-scenes, they care more for faster services and experiences where they can personally notice the change.

Related Company

ING Communify Fincentric

Channels

/artificial intelligence /wealth management

Keywords

money20/20 big data innovation
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Comments: (0)

Watch More Videos on /artificial intelligence

AI & Wealth: How to Build Trust Through Impact & Personalisation

/ai

AI & Wealth: How to Build Trust Through Impact & Personalisation

Australian Wealth: How Superannuation Growth is Prompting Technology Conversations

/wealth

Australian Wealth: How Superannuation Growth is Prompting Technology Conversations

How A2A Innovation is Advancing The Fight Against Fraud

/crime

How A2A Innovation is Advancing The Fight Against Fraud

How Partnerships Can Give Banks More Technological Agility

/ai

How Partnerships Can Give Banks More Technological Agility

How Rip-And-Replace Alternatives Help to Reimagine Banking

/retail

How Rip-And-Replace Alternatives Help to Reimagine Banking

How to Drive Banking Innovation with Generative and Agentic AI

/ai

How to Drive Banking Innovation with Generative and Agentic AI

What To Consider When Working with AI & Real-Time Data

/ai

What To Consider When Working with AI & Real-Time Data

How Younger Investors Will Change The Face of Wealth Management

/wealth

How Younger Investors Will Change The Face of Wealth Management

All videos

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept