AI & Wealth: How to Build Trust Through Impact & Personalisation

Whilst at Money 20/20 in Amsterdam, Bahadir Yilmaz, Chief Analytics Officer, ING joined FinextraTV to provide some data insights in relation to growing AI conversations. Describing the challenge of taking data from its origins into actionable, presentable insights for clients, Yilmaz explains how a succesful, easy process will help to increase client's comfort with sharing larger, useful portions of data. Yilmaz, while speaking to AI use cases, says that clients are not interested in what happens behind-the-scenes, they care more for faster services and experiences where they can personally notice the change.