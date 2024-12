As we look to 2025, one area of Fintech focus that continues to gain interest is embedded finance. Renata Caine, General Manager, Banking as a Service, Green Dot Corporation, in a FinextraTV interview, shared her opinions on how this topic is evolving, as well supplying statistics on embedded finance’s investment trends from Green Dot’s own report. As a part of this conversation, Caine shares her belief that innovation is not at odds with compliance but hand in hand with it.