Whilst attending the Temenos Community Forum 2025 in Madrid, Santhosh Rao, Managing Director, MEA, Temenos and Mohamed Al Zamil, Chief Operating Officer, Reem Finance joined the FinextraTV studio to discuss banking trends in the Middle East and Africa. Explaining the rapid changes happening in these dynamic markets, Rao and Zahil examine the impact of new digital banks, evolving regulations and how to service gaps in traditional processes.