Reimagining Your Core: How Banks Can Thrive Amidst Rapid Technological Change

Narendra Mistry, CPTO of Universal Banking at Finastra, emphasises that banks must adapt quickly to evolving technology and customer expectations. Success lies in implementing efficient core banking systems, that enable innovation at scale and at pace, while navigating AI and data with a focus on mindset and business services. Lean systems, like those of neo and digital-only banks, are good, but long-term growth requires a clear vision, a strong culture and breadth of capabilities. For established banks with pre-existing infrastructures, symbiosis – where next gen solutions are deployed alongside existing solutions – can offer a fast way to deliver outstanding experiences, stay ahead of competitors and, when appropriate, ease transitions.

Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

