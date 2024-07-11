Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

The road to compliance

At EBAday 2024, Paul Thomalla, Non Executive Director, Unifits, discusses ISO 20022 and the decades-long journey to reach adoption and implementation. The payments sector is a complex world and with ISO 20022 and other mandates emerging, there is an unavoidable tsunami of change constantly hitting banks. As a result, being and remaining compliant is no easy feat and in order to remedy these issues, ISO 20022 must be considered a business-led tool and testing should occur by employees that understand how technology processes should be operating as well as the business nuances of what the rules have set out. But while testing is of course important, getting compliant and staying evergreen is key.

291
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /payments

1 h
Video
Why Treasury is Last to Innovate
FinextraTV
2 h
Company
Finastra completes Swiss Interbank Clearing instant payments readiness project
Finastra
17 h
Company
The Clearing House's RTP network has billion dollar day
The Clearing House
21 h
Company
Mastercard and Medical Tourism Association team on cross-border healthcare payments
Mastercard
22 h
Company
Travelex adds currencies to pre-paid card
Travelex

Related Companies

Unifits

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

ISO20022

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)