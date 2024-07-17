Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
The Importance of ESG when Choosing a Technology Provider

Join FinextraTV at the Temenos Community Forum 2024 as Kalliopi Chioti, Chief ESG Officer, Temenos and Christian Sarafidis, Chief Executive, EMEA Financial Services, Microsoft, dive deep into how choosing the right provider and right partner is crucial for ESG. With increasing pressure coming to the fore from regulators, organisations have no choice but to consider their reputations. This journey cannot be completed alone, so partners are of paramount importance, in addition to technologies such as cloud and AI to drive sustainability efforts.

