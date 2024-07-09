Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Pioneering Innovation in Cross-Border Payments

Join FinextraTV as Mick Fennell, Business Line Director, Payments at Temenos, and Jan-Willem van der Schoot, Country Manager, Mastercard Netherlands, delve into the evolving landscape of cross-border payments. They discuss the current industry impacts, key challenges, and innovative solutions emerging to enhance efficiency. Learn about the driving factors behind strategic collaborations and why partnerships like the one between Temenos and Mastercard are shaping the future of global payments.

259
