How MiCA, Cryptocurrency and Blockchain are Key Drivers for the Fintech Industry

Join FinextraTV at Money20/20 2024 as Vedran Jankovic, Sales Head Virtual Asset Service Providers, Deutsche Bank and Lukas Enzersdorfer, Deputy CEO & Chief Operating Officer, Bitpanda, explore key trends shaping the financial industry and the role of fintech firms in reshaping these trends. The catalyst for this conversation is Deutsche Bank and Bitpanda's recent partnership to provide a cash management solution for the German market. This moment in time is a tipping point for the industry, with the incoming MiCA regulation, a harmonised framework that will provide banks with the guardrails they have been searching for to partner with fintech firms and virtual asset providers. This will also result in more efficient usage of Ethereum, Bitcoin and Solana, which will in turn, change the reputational view of blockchain.

