What to include on your Payments Blueprint for Success

At EBAday 2024, Sulabh Agarwal, Global Payments Lead, Accenture, discusses how banks are approaching payments transformation and why the traditional model may not work with the number of initiatives coming to the fore soon. With regulatory initiatives like SEPA Inst, ISO 20022 and a long list of others that include the EPI and digital Euro, financial institutions must remain focused and consolidate new products that are yet to be launched, ensure they are competing against newcomers and justifying the investments that they make. Traditionally, change has emerged incrementally, but now long-term thinking must be prioritised, instead of opening the hood and fixing issues here and there, and technology such as Generative AI must be considered.

