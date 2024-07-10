The Potential of Programmable Payments

At EBAday 2024, Gilbert Verdian, Founder and CEO, Quant, explores how programmable payments can enhance the efficiency of both personal and business financial transactions. Highlighting the important role of the Regulated Liability Network (RLN) in the UK, the discussion turns to advancing programmable payments using both existing and tokenised bank deposits. Further, how innovations in programmable payments can reduce issues associated with failed transactions.
