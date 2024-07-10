Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
The Potential of Programmable Payments

At EBAday 2024, Gilbert Verdian, Founder and CEO, Quant, explores how programmable payments can enhance the efficiency of both personal and business financial transactions. Highlighting the important role of the Regulated Liability Network (RLN) in the UK, the discussion turns to advancing programmable payments using both existing and tokenised bank deposits. Further, how innovations in programmable payments can reduce issues associated with failed transactions.

