Achieving Operational Excellence in Real-Time Payments

At EBAday 2024, Roland Brandli, Strategy Director, SmartStream and Zennon Kapron, Founder/Director, Kapronasia, explore their recently released report where findings revealed that in 2023 there were 266 billion real-time payments made around the world, which is a 43% increase from the year before, and represents a 27% of all payments. This surge in instant payments brings with it many complications, for example delays in managing exceptions can lead to additional costs and customer dissatisfaction. With this trend set to continue, how prepared are banks and what are they prioritising?

