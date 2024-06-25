Global Payments and the Rise of Instant Transactions

Join FinextraTV as Jon Levine, Head of Institutional Banking at Banking Circle, delves into the pivotal role of payment providers in the globalisation of e-commerce. Discover how businesses are meeting the challenge of instant payments, the steps being taken to overcome infrastructure and technology investment barriers, and the progress being made in breaking down obstacles in cross-border payments. Learn how the industry is evolving to support seamless and efficient global transactions.
