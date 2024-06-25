Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

Global Payments and the Rise of Instant Transactions

Join FinextraTV as Jon Levine, Head of Institutional Banking at Banking Circle, delves into the pivotal role of payment providers in the globalisation of e-commerce. Discover how businesses are meeting the challenge of instant payments, the steps being taken to overcome infrastructure and technology investment barriers, and the progress being made in breaking down obstacles in cross-border payments. Learn how the industry is evolving to support seamless and efficient global transactions.

1129
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /payments

2 h
Company
Viva.com launches Tap to Pay on iPhone in Germany
Viva.com
3 h
Video
Global Payments and the Rise of Instant Transactions
FinextraTV
6 h
Video
Open banking services to expand into corporate and business banking
FinextraTV
15 h
News
Fed launches ScamClassifier model
Newsdesk
23 h
News
Klarna sells Checkout business
Newsdesk

Related Companies

Banking Circle

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking Markets

Keywords

Money20/20

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)