Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

How banks can deploy software solutions faster

Join FinextraTV at the Temenos Community Forum 2024 as Ross Mallace, Global Head of SaaS, Temenos, explains what Temenos Enterprise Services are and how the recent launch will help banks to overcome numerous industry-wide challenges. To keep pace with their competitors, financial institutions will need to rapidly launch new business lines or progressively modernise their legacy systems at a faster time to market, enable growth and quickly deliver value. By providing organisations with a build and test environment, banks can launch a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) and get a headstart in the race to innovate.

1035
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /devops

5 h
Video
How banks can deploy software solutions faster
FinextraTV
31 May
Company
Newgen Launches LumYn
Newgen
17 May
News
TCF 2024 day 2: ESG, AI, and the market outlook
Newsdesk
16 May
News
TCF 2024 day 1: New CEO gives opening address
Newsdesk
14 May
Opinion
How to leverage quantum computing
Hamish Monk

Related Companies

Temenos – The Banking Software Company

Lead Channel

DevOps

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking Payments Wholesale banking Markets

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Temenos – The Banking Software Company

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)