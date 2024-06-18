How banks can deploy software solutions faster

Join FinextraTV at the Temenos Community Forum 2024 as Ross Mallace, Global Head of SaaS, Temenos, explains what Temenos Enterprise Services are and how the recent launch will help banks to overcome numerous industry-wide challenges. To keep pace with their competitors, financial institutions will need to rapidly launch new business lines or progressively modernise their legacy systems at a faster time to market, enable growth and quickly deliver value. By providing organisations with a build and test environment, banks can launch a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) and get a headstart in the race to innovate.

1035