IP Regulation, VoP and Interoperability: Preparing for the October 2025 Deadline

FinextraTV and Banfico’s CEO Kannan Rasappan explore all the current moving pieces of the puzzle for payments service providers in the EEA region, dive deep into the biggest challenges ahead of compliance with the incoming instant payments regulation in October 2025 and how Verification of Payee will impact this. VoP must also be considered as a fraud and financial crime mitigator, and the conversation turns to how cross border payments could open the door to potential scams and how banks must stop operating in siloes to prevent them. Banfico is running an upcoming webinar to delve deeper into these topics with other key players in the VOP landscape.

