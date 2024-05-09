Exploring UK Fintech: Growth, Disruption, and Future Trends

At IFGS 2024, Clare Gambardella, Chief Customer Officer at Zopa Bank, breaks down the success factors driving the UK fintech scene. From regulatory agility to consumer demand and access to funding, we discuss what sets the UK apart, major tech disruptors such as contactless payments and open banking, and the evolving needs of the next generation of consumers.
