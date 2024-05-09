Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Exploring UK Fintech: Growth, Disruption, and Future Trends

At IFGS 2024, Clare Gambardella, Chief Customer Officer at Zopa Bank, breaks down the success factors driving the UK fintech scene. From regulatory agility to consumer demand and access to funding, we discuss what sets the UK apart, major tech disruptors such as contactless payments and open banking, and the evolving needs of the next generation of consumers.

Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

