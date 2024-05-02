Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

Exploring Cross-Border Payments in Emerging Markets: Evolution, Challenges & Solutions

Join FinextraTV in conversation with Emily Corfield, EMEA Head of Financial Institution Sales at StoneX, as we explore the current landscape of cross-border payments in emerging markets such as LATAM, Africa, and Asia at NextGen Nordics 2024. Gain insights into progress made in solving real-time cross-border payment issues, navigating complexities in processing receivables and payments, and discover how emerging markets offer both challenges and opportunities for innovation and growth in the payments sector, as well as how these markets will spearhead payments transformation moving forward.

250
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /payments

2 h
News
Tide partners with Adyen in German market
Newsdesk
3 h
Company
Nexi to integrate self-checkout technology with shopreme
Nexi
4 h
News
Checkout.com and Mastercard partner up to launch virtual cards for Online Travel Agents
Newsdesk
4 h
Company
TransferGo partners with Tink for international money transfers
TransferGo
13 h
News
Fitbit Pay users moved over to Google Wallet
Newsdesk

Related Companies

StoneX

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking DevOps Wholesale banking Markets

Keywords

Next Gen Banking

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)