Exploring Cross-Border Payments in Emerging Markets: Evolution, Challenges & Solutions

Join FinextraTV in conversation with Emily Corfield, EMEA Head of Financial Institution Sales at StoneX, as we explore the current landscape of cross-border payments in emerging markets such as LATAM, Africa, and Asia at NextGen Nordics 2024. Gain insights into progress made in solving real-time cross-border payment issues, navigating complexities in processing receivables and payments, and discover how emerging markets offer both challenges and opportunities for innovation and growth in the payments sector, as well as how these markets will spearhead payments transformation moving forward.

