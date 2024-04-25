Cross Border Payments: Back on Banks' agenda

Dr. Hubertus von Poser, Head of Sales and Consulting Payments at PPI, joins FinextraTV at NextGen Nordics 2024 for a deep dive into cross-border payments and their resurgence on banks' agendas. Discover the key drivers shaping the financial services landscape, the challenges banks encounter, and strategies to overcome them. Gain insights into the future trajectory of cross-border payments and explore the evolving role they play in the global financial ecosystem.

