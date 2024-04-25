Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Cross Border Payments: Back on Banks' agenda

Dr. Hubertus von Poser, Head of Sales and Consulting Payments at PPI, joins FinextraTV at NextGen Nordics 2024 for a deep dive into cross-border payments and their resurgence on banks' agendas. Discover the key drivers shaping the financial services landscape, the challenges banks encounter, and strategies to overcome them. Gain insights into the future trajectory of cross-border payments and explore the evolving role they play in the global financial ecosystem.

Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

