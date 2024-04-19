Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Unveiling Fintech's Future: The innovations and regulations making change

During UK FinTech Week at IFGS 2024, Gurdeep Singh Kohli of Standard Chartered Ventures, discusses the impact of digital disruptors on UK FinTech, citing regulatory support and funding as key drivers. He highlights Challenger banks' success in improving client experiences and addressing SME needs. We look at approaches to innovation, emphasizing experimentation and the importance of security in emerging technologies like digital assets and artificial intelligence.

Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

