"Who's in charge?": What it takes to build an effective FinTech Board

Speaking at the Innovate Finance Global Summit, Anita Kimber, Lead Partner, EMEIA Transformation, Financial Services at EY, talks about building an impactful Fintech board, and asks, what skillsets, cultures, and strategies are required to build one We learn about the challenges FinTechs face when trying to scale-up and why boards are so important in helping them grow successfully, why the role of boards is often overlooked by FinTechs, and what's needed to form a strong board as the FinTech industry matures.

915
