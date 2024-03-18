Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

E-commerce payment strategies: Choosing the right partner for your business

Speaking at MPE 2024, Ugne Buraciene, Group CEO at payabl., discusses the responsibilities of merchants, payment facilitators and the marketplace in online payments, as well as the benefits and drawbacks of each model for businesses. We explore the challenges fraud creates for merchants, the importance of technology in mitigating these challenges, and future plans for seamless payment infrastructure.

682
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /payments

1 h
Video
E-commerce payment strategies: Choosing the right partner for your business
FinextraTV
3 h
Company
Gala introduces SOTpay on the Xero Marketplace
Gala Technology
5 h
Blog post
How Digital Gift Cards Have Transformed the E-commerce Industry
Günther Vogelpoel
6 h
News
Shift4 Payments unimpressed by suitor bids
Newsdesk
6 h
News
Nuvei in talks over private equity buy-out
Newsdesk

Related Companies

payabl.

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Cloud Retail banking Security DevOps Markets

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)