E-commerce payment strategies: Choosing the right partner for your business

Speaking at MPE 2024, Ugne Buraciene, Group CEO at payabl., discusses the responsibilities of merchants, payment facilitators and the marketplace in online payments, as well as the benefits and drawbacks of each model for businesses. We explore the challenges fraud creates for merchants, the importance of technology in mitigating these challenges, and future plans for seamless payment infrastructure.
