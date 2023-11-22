Agile digitalisation for future-focused issuers

Jos Veendrick, the Regional Head for Continental Europe at TSYS, a Global Payments company, assesses the challenges issuers face with legacy technology and the growing demand for convenience and personalisation in digital transactions. Our discussion covers cloud-based services and API-centric approaches, addressing industry needs and anticipating future growth in the digital payments landscape.
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.