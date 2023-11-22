Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Agile digitalisation for future-focused issuers

Jos Veendrick, the Regional Head for Continental Europe at TSYS, a Global Payments company, assesses the challenges issuers face with legacy technology and the growing demand for convenience and personalisation in digital transactions. Our discussion covers cloud-based services and API-centric approaches, addressing industry needs and anticipating future growth in the digital payments landscape.

880
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

