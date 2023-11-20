Concepts to commercialisation: Growing digital assets

In the lead up to Singapore Fintech Festival, Lee Zhu Kuang, Chief Digital, Data and Innovation Officer for Securities Services, HSBC, evaluates the transformative impact of tokenisation and the role of AI standardisation in enhancing scalability and interoperability. We discuss the impact of digital assets and the need to balance financial expertise, regulatory compliance, custody services, and investor security for sustainable industry growth.
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.