Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

Concepts to commercialisation: Growing digital assets

In the lead up to Singapore Fintech Festival, Lee Zhu Kuang, Chief Digital, Data and Innovation Officer for Securities Services, HSBC, evaluates the transformative impact of tokenisation and the role of AI standardisation in enhancing scalability and interoperability. We discuss the impact of digital assets and the need to balance financial expertise, regulatory compliance, custody services, and investor security for sustainable industry growth.

1032
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /devops

8 h
Video
Concepts to commercialisation: Growing digital assets
FinextraTV
17 Nov
Opinion
Banking on value: Financial institutions deserve more from their data
André Casterman
15 Nov
Opinion
Generative AI’s next generation: Enter the agents
Joseph Lo
15 Nov
Opinion
Behind the boom of Pay Now Buy Later in the APAC Region
Günther Vogelpoel
03 Nov
News
Musk and Sunak talk AI regulation at the UK’s AI Safety Summit
Newsdesk

Related Companies

HSBC Elevandi

Lead Channel

DevOps

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Cloud Security

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Singapore Fintech Festival

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)