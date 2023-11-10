Shaping Lithuania's next-generation of digital public infrastructure

Karolis Zemaitis, Vice-Minister, Ministry of the Economy & Innovation, Republic of Lithuania, explores Lithuania's next-generation digital public infrastructure, focusing on scalability, inclusivity, and investment, while tackling security and privacy concerns. The discussion includes Web3 technologies and addresses the challenges of interoperability and the global ecosystem's paradox of balancing dependence and resilience. All within the context of fostering fair and open trade driven by technology, in preparation for Singapore Fintech Festival 2023.

