Top skills & talent priorities in the age of AI

Ahead of hosting this year's SME day on Singapore Fintech Festival’s Talent Stage, Tram Anh Nguyen, Co-founder for the Centre for Finance, Technology and Entrepreneurship (CFTE), discusses the importance of skill adaptation and financial literacy. We explore the significance of upskilling in light of AI's impact on jobs and organisations, how industry leaders are meeting the challenges around talent recruitment and budget constraints, and ask what role partnerships play in Singapore’s talent and upskilling initiatives going forward.

Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

