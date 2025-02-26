Banking and Fintech; More Partnership than Competition

At one point, as the industry was first evolving in its technological innovation, banks and fintech firms often saw each other solely as competition. In this FinextraTV interview, Sarah Biller, Co-Founder, Mass Fintech Hub and Claire Verville, Head of Ventures & Strategic Partnerships, M&T Bank join the virtual studio to discuss how that has changed. From exploring the history of blossoming partnerships to extolling the benefits of collaboration in the modern era, Biller and Verville narrate the truth of a new interconnected industry of opportunity.