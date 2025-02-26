Thought Leadership

Banking and Fintech; More Partnership than Competition

  1 774 Be the first to comment

Sponsored

This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

At one point, as the industry was first evolving in its technological innovation, banks and fintech firms often saw each other solely as competition. In this FinextraTV interview, Sarah Biller, Co-Founder, Mass Fintech Hub and Claire Verville, Head of Ventures & Strategic Partnerships, M&T Bank join the virtual studio to discuss how that has changed. From exploring the history of blossoming partnerships to extolling the benefits of collaboration in the modern era, Biller and Verville narrate the truth of a new interconnected industry of opportunity.

Related Company

M&T Bank Mass Fintech Hub

Channels

/wealth management /retail banking /payments /people /markets

Keywords

commercial banking instant payments personal finance mortgage processing
 

Share

 
1
 
 
 

Comments: (0)

Watch More Videos on /retail banking

Banking and Fintech; More Partnership than Competition

/retail

Banking and Fintech; More Partnership than Competition

GenAI, Agentic AI and Their Place in Modern Banking

/ai

GenAI, Agentic AI and Their Place in Modern Banking

Mambu: Predictions report provides expert insights for success in 2025

/predictions

Mambu: Predictions report provides expert insights for success in 2025

What Are 'Future Safaris' and The 5 L's to Success?

/predictions

What Are 'Future Safaris' and The 5 L's to Success?

The Future of Payment Authentication

/predictions

The Future of Payment Authentication

Online Checkout and Payment Security – Balancing Act and Moving Target?

/payments

Online Checkout and Payment Security – Balancing Act and Moving Target?

Immediate Generative AI Use Cases in Banking and Financial Services

/ai

Immediate Generative AI Use Cases in Banking and Financial Services

The State of Open Banking Across the World

/sibos

The State of Open Banking Across the World

All videos

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept