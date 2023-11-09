Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Global FinTech Institute on financing implications of digital inclusion

Professor David Lee, Chairman of the Global FinTech Institute, discusses the significant progress made in advancing digital inclusion within the financial sector ahead of Singapore Fintech Festival 2023. He covers advancements in mobile wallets and digital lending, highlighting the need for improved financial inclusion metrics, the benefits of educating SMEs on the ways data contributions can lower borrowing costs, and explores the practical applications of blockchain technology improving agricultural practices.

905
